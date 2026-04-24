Rock Johnny Marr announces biggest solo show yet with 2026 Wembley takeover Johnny Marr has confirmed his biggest-ever solo headline show with a huge night at London’s OVO Arena this autumn. SHARE SHARE Credit: Kristen Bourdeau

Johnny Marr is gearing up for the biggest solo moment of his career, locking in a massive headline show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on October 24.

The night will also feature special guest Baxter Dury.

The Wembley date marks Marr’s first headline appearance in the capital since his sold‑out 2024 show at the Hammersmith Apollo — a high‑energy night now captured on his 22‑track live album Look Out Live!.

Fans can expect the same mix of atmospheric synth‑rock, guitar heroics and full‑throttle singalongs, all delivered with the clarity and emotional punch that’s become Marr’s trademark.

The announcement caps off a busy start to 2026. Marr kicked off the year in the US with his sold‑out California Calling Tour, treating crowds to hits, deep cuts and brand‑new material.

Back in the UK, he surprised fans by joining Pet Shop Boys onstage at the Electric Ballroom, proving he’s not slowing down for a second.

His first UK headline show of the year will be a huge homecoming at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl in July, supported by Everything Everything, before he heads across Europe for a run of headline dates and festival slots — including Belgium’s Live Is Live alongside Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.

And that's just the start, with more live news expected.

Tickets for Johnny Marr’s Wembley show go on sale May 1.