Pop Fate of Michael Jackson's chimpanzee Bubbles revealed Michael Jackson's chimpanzee Bubbles walked away from show business in 2005 and is currently enjoying his retirement in Florida. SHARE SHARE Michael Jackson with his pal Bubbles

The fate of Michael Jackson's chimpanzee Bubbles has been revealed almost 17 years after the King of Pop's death.

Bubbles is believed to have been born in a biomedical lab in 1983 before being hand-raised by a Hollywood animal trainer and later adopted by pop superstar Michael Jackson, who kept him at the Jackson family home in California before moving him to his Neverland Ranch in 1988.

Reports suggested he slept in a crib in Michael Jackson's bedroom, watched movies with him in Neverland's cinema and even slept in the singer's bed and his story is told in Antoine Fuqua's new big screen biopic Michael.

Michael Jackson also took Bubbles with him on public outings while the chimpanzee was even said to have been the pop star's plus-one at the wedding of his lawyer John Branca.

The Thriller star died in 2009 and the animals which he'd housed at Neverland were found new homes, but Bubbles departed the singer's care long before his tragic end.

After becoming bigger and more aggressive as he got older, Bubbles was sent to live with an animal trainer for several years before finding a permanent home at an animal sanctuary - the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida - in 2005.

Great Apes founding director Patti Ragan told Variety: "He’s such a sweet, sweet guy. People still picture him as cute little baby with a pink face that Michael carried around.

"But he’s big boy now, about 170 pounds. He’s living with a group of five, and we’re introducing some youngsters into that group right now. Bubbles helped raise two babies when he came here."

Bubbles is now 43 years old and is considered an elderly primate. Patti explained Michael Jackson's former pal has slowed down in his old age and "it takes him longer to climb ladders" but he still eats well and gets along with the younger members of his group.

His favourite foods are said to be fruit and vegetables including lots of leafy greens.

Bubbles is featured in Antoine Fuqua's new movie Michael - which stars Jaafar Jackson playing his late uncle - but the moviemaker decided against using a real animal to play the part and Bubbles was recreated using CGI.

A statement from Lionsgate - the studio behind Michael - revealed the moviemakers held talks with animal rights organisation PETA about the portrayal of Bubbles in the film.

It read: "We have had continuing constructive dialogue with PETA about the portrayal of Bubbles the chimpanzee as a pet.

"This portrayal is simply based on historical fact and is not intended to be an endorsement of keeping chimpanzees as pets. Bubbles is portrayed in the movie using CGI technology and the real Bubbles has been living a peaceful life at the Center for Great Apes sanctuary for more than 20 years."



