Pop Watch: Taylor Swift confesses Love Story was written after parents blocked date with older boy Taylor Swift has revealed that her teenage frustration over being banned from dating an older boy inspired the moment she first trusted her songwriting instincts. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has admitted that Love Story was born out of a teenage strop over a boy who was “too old” for her, saying the experience marked the first time she wrote a song without caring how anyone else might react.

Recalling the moment, Swift told The New York Times: “I think the first time I felt I don’t care if people hate this because I love it so much was when I wrote the song Love Story when I was 17, sitting in my bedroom, mad at my parents because they wouldn’t let me go on a date with a guy who was too old so I shouldn’t have been on a date with him anyway.”

She then joked about the fallout: “And this is why you need to discipline your kids because they might write songs that go [to] No. 1.”

Swift’s romantic history has long fed into her songwriting, including her 2010 relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal — nearly a decade older — which later inspired the fan‑favourite All Too Well.

Despite the scrutiny, Swift said she doesn’t tailor her music to public expectations.

She explained: “Oftentimes when I love it to a certain degree, that tends to match up with people.

“And it could be that it doesn’t match up with the way people feel ‘til six years later.”

She pointed to Reputation as an album she stood behind regardless of outside noise: “I loved the Reputation album. I was like, ‘You guys say what you want. I know what I did. I love it. Go with God. Sorry. You can come around if you want. It’s OK if you don’t.’”

Swift also reflected on why her early work carried such emotional weight, saying: “I have this very strong opinion that when you’re young you feel things on such an intense and detailed level.”

She added: “There’s an attention to detail when you’re 17–22 years old and you’re longing or you’re reaching and grasping but you’re never holding someone’s attention or someone’s love or someone’s dedication. You can’t understand why you spend all day thinking about it.”



