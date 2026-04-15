Pop Report: Taylor Swift to wear dress inspired by Elizabeth Taylor at wedding to Travis Kelce Taylor Swift's wedding dress will reportedly be inspired by a gown wore by Dame Elizabeth Taylor when she married her first husband Conrad Hilton in 1950. SHARE SHARE

Taylor Swift will wear a wedding dress inspired by late screen legend Dame Elizabeth Taylor.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is set to tie the knot with her NFL player fiancé Travis Kelce on July 3 and Taylor is reportedly in the early stages of designing the gown for her nuptials.

Taylor is said to have been inspired by the gown Cleopatra star Elizabeth wore when she tied the knot with her first husband Conrad Hilton in 1950 after researching the movie icon for her song of the same name from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra





A source told the Daily Mail: "Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen's style.

"So when she started thinking about her wedding dress, she looked up Elizabeth's old gowns online.

"Taylor said she liked how it was old fashioned and came in at the waistline, plus the lace detailing."

According to the report it is not yet known which designer Taylor has chosen to make the dress, but two options are Sarah Burton - who designed the wedding dress for Catherine, Princess of Wales - or the Vivienne Westwood house.

Taylor Swift in the music video for her single Elizabeth Taylor





Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged last August and the New York Post's Page Six column has reported that the wedding will take place on 3 July in New York City, despite previous rumours suggesting were going to tie the knot on Rhode Island, where the Wildest Dreams singer owns an estate.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, 36, recently revealed guests will be served his own Garage Beer brand at the wedding reception.

When asked by TMZ: “How many kegs of Garage Beer will be at that reception?" Travis quipped: “Man, I can't even count that high."

Travis and his elder brother, 38-year-old retired NFL player Jason Kelce, 38, became majority owners and operators of Garage Beer in June 2024.

Taylor previously told talk show host Graham Norton that the guest list for the wedding will be huge and he is among those she plans to invite.

When he asked her if the wedding would be in 2026, she teased: "Oh you'll know."

Graham assumed this meant she was "going big", but Taylor explained: "I was just meaning, I was going to invite you to it."

Graham then joked that if he's on the guest list, it must be "very big", and the Anti-Hero hitmaker replied it's "huge", before admitting that's part of the plan.

She said: "I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble.

"And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I'm not going to do that."







