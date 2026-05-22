Pop Boy George and Culture Club announce 2026 UK arena tour with ABC and Haircut 100 Boy George and Culture Club have announced a December 2026 UK arena tour celebrating their biggest hits, with ABC and Haircut 100 joining as special guests. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Boy George and Culture Club have announced a UK arena tour for December 2026.

The run - titled The Singles Tour - will celebrate the band’s biggest hits, with a setlist built around classics including Karma Chameleon, Do You Really Want To Hurt Me, Time (Clock of the Heart), Church of the Poison Mind, I’ll Tumble 4 Ya and more fan favourites from their chart‑topping catalogue.

The tour opens at Bournemouth International Centre on December 7, before moving through Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield and Birmingham.

The finale will take place at London’s O2 Arena on December 19, marking their final UK show of the year.

Culture Club will be joined across the dates by two special guests: new wave icons ABC and platinum‑selling Brit‑funk group Haircut 100, making the bill one of the most nostalgia‑packed line‑ups of the winter.

The announcement marks another milestone in a career spanning more than three decades.

Rising to global fame in the early 1980s, Boy George and Culture Club became one of the UK’s most successful musical exports, reshaping pop culture with their blend of New Romantic style, genre‑blurring songwriting and George’s unmistakable voice.

Tickets for the 2026 arena tour go on sale May 29 at 9.30am via GigsAndTours, Ticketmaster and AXS.

Culture Club's 2026 UK tour dates:

December 7 – Bournemouth International Centre

December 8 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

December 10 – Manchester AO Arena

December 11 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 12 – Leeds First Direct Arena

December 13 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

December 15 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

December 17 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

December 18 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 19 – London The O2