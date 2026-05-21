Rock MGK and Yungblud's feud intensifies with new scathing remarks MGK’s feud with Yungblud escalated after the rapper branded his former friend a “silver‑spooned preachy w*****”, prompting a firm rebuttal from Yungblud’s camp and renewed scrutiny of the pair’s increasingly bitter fallout. SHARE SHARE Yungblud's team have reacted to mgk's scathing remarks

MGK, the artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, has taken aim at Yungblud branding him a "silver spooned preachy w*****".

The pair used to be the best of friends and have collaborated together, but things have gone sour between them.

Yungblud recently shared a clip of himself discussing artists cancelling tours because fans cannot afford the steep ticket prices.

In the Instagram clip, he says: “Live music has become inaccessible - that is a fact - and artists are canceling all the time based on lack of ticket sales because it is an issue. It’s completely unaffordable for people.

“What really excites me is the artists and the people hold the power. That is why I started Bludfest.

“I genuinely believe that with my community we can make an impact and make a difference and be an example of something that is affordable, real, and all about community.”

And in a since-deleted comment, mgk made some rather scathing accusations.

He wrote: "You cancelled a tour because you couldn’t sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got [paparazzi’d] at Nobu the next day Pinocchio. And your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist. Shut the f*** up your silver spooned preachy w*****. (sic)"





Yungblud's representative has since reacted to mgk's post, branding the claims "false".

They told TMZ: "Dom has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album. He genuinely hasn’t got time to engage in any of this but we wish MGK the very best.

"Dom's message was about the growing reality that live music is becoming financially impossible for a lot of young fans. It was never directed at any individual artist.”

They continued: "To weaponise somebody's mental health in a public space like this is incredibly disappointing.

"Dom has always been honest about his struggles and has worked hard to encourage open conversations around mental wellbeing.

"There were multiple legitimate factors behind those decisions, both personal and logistical, and suggesting otherwise is simply false."

Yungblud at the world premiere of Are You Read, Boy?/Credit: Getty Images





It comes after fans were left convinced mgk had mocked Yungblud on his song FIX UR FACE.

The nu‑metal collaboration with the scene's icon Fred Durst seemingly fires shots at his former friend, with whom he once shared a close friendship and two hit collaborations.

The line causing the biggest stir was: “Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws.”

Fans immediately linked the lyric to Yungblud’s early career, which included stints at private schools and a role on Disney’s The Lodge. The speculation only intensified when mgk jumped online to tease: “I see one particular line is going over your heads.”

But that’s not the only moment that raised eyebrows.

Another lyric - “And all the oldheads tryna kill the vibe / But rock’s not dead as long as I’m alive” - was interpreted as a swipe at the Osbourne family.

Yungblud is famously close to the family, and a 2024 episode of The Osbournes Podcast saw Kelly and Sharon Osbourne make less‑than‑glowing comments about mgk, with Yungblud staying diplomatically quiet.

Fans have been posting reaction videos, memes and breakdowns ever since, reigniting interest in the pair’s once‑tight bond.

MGK and Yungblud first teamed up in 2019 on I Think I’m Okay and performed it together at Reading Festival, later describing their friendship as “free‑spirited” and “like a union of rock stars”.