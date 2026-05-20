K-pop K-pop boy band BOYNEXTDOOR say new album HOME captures 'unfamiliar' sounds and their most mature reflections yet BOYNEXTDOOR have opened up about the making of their debut album HOME, revealing deeper self‑reflection, emotional growth and a desire to push their sound forward. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon/CFOTO

BOYNEXTDOOR say parts of their new album HOME may “feel unfamiliar at first,” with RIWOO explaining that the group deliberately stepped into new genres while keeping their identity intact.

The members opened up about the project in a new interview, describing it as their most reflective and emotionally grounded release so far.

RIWOO said the group wanted to expand their sound without losing what makes them BOYNEXTDOOR.

He told CLASH: “Whether it feels new or familiar, it is still very much BOYNEXTDOOR’s way of expressing ourselves."

They hope listeners simply enjoy the record without “overthinking it".

SUNGHO revealed that making HOME required the members to look back on memories they don’t usually stop to examine, admitting the process pushed him to reflect more deeply than before.

He explained: “Revisiting those emotions and memories through conversations and music with the members was really meaningful."

Despite their different backgrounds, he said working through those feelings together helped the album come together as a cohesive whole.

LEEHAN said the group’s past experiences feel different now that they’re older, and that maturity shaped the album’s tone.

He said: “Things that once felt small or just part of everyday life actually mean a lot more to me now."

He believes that perspective naturally influenced the honesty of the record, which focuses on the emotions and moments that shaped them rather than a literal idea of “home".

Emotional storytelling has been a consistent part of BOYNEXTDOOR’s music, and WOONHAK said that remains central to their identity.

He explained that the group prioritises capturing universal feelings over sticking to a specific genre.

He added: “We always try to capture the emotions people experience while growing up.

"In that sense, HOME feels like a very honest reflection of BOYNEXTDOOR so far.”

HOME is released on June 8.