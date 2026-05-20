Rock Police hunt woman accused of 'stalking' Yungblud after she skips court again A Sheffield woman accused of stalking Yungblud is now wanted by police after allegedly breaching a court order and failing to appear before magistrates. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Police are searching for a woman accused of stalking Yungblud after she allegedly broke a court order designed to keep her away from the singer - then failed to show up for her hearing.

Theresa Foley, 52, from Sheffield, is banned from contacting Yungblud or anyone on his team, barred from going within a mile of any venue he performs at, and prohibited from posting about him online.

The five‑year stalking protection order was issued in January after police presented evidence of behavior they said amounted to stalking.

But prosecutors say Foley - who also goes by the name Lucie Black - ignored the order just months later.

As reported by BBC News, she allegedly turned up outside the HERE at Outernet venue in London’s West End in April, where fans were lining up to see the Doncaster‑born rocker, real name Dominic Harrison.

According to the court, she began shouting at people in the queue, who quickly realised she wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near the show.

Prosecutor Tom Gill told magistrates the order existed specifically to protect the artist.

He said fans even placed a traffic cone on Foley’s head after she allegedly started hurling abuse.

Gill said: "She has a go at people in the queue, then they find out she is not meant to be at this particular concert.

"There is an order in place to protect the artist who was seemingly at this location."

Yungblud, 28, played two shows at the venue on April 3.

Foley was due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday (18.05.26) to answer the breach allegation - but once again, she didn’t turn up.

Magistrates immediately issued a warrant, giving police the power to arrest her and hold her in custody until she faces the court.

It’s not the first time she’s missed a hearing.

Earlier this month, Foley emailed the court claiming she was “in fear” of attending, said she had contracted Covid‑19 and another unnamed illness, and asked for the case to be postponed.

She also urged the court to scrap the stalking order entirely.

Magistrates agreed to delay the hearing - but her failure to appear a second time has now triggered the warrant.

The order, issued on January 7, bans Foley from contacting Yungblud or anyone connected to him, attending any venue where he is performing, or creating or sharing social media posts about him