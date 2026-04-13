Rock Yungblud brings Idols world tour home with explosive sold‑out Sheffield arena show Yungblud returned to the UK with a fiery, sold‑out Sheffield performance as part of his Idols world tour, celebrating a breakthrough year and the Yorkshire‑made album that earned him a Grammy. SHARE SHARE Credit: Tom Pallant

Yungblud brought Idols: The World Tour back to home soil at the weekend, marking his UK return after a year that saw him win a Grammy for Best Rock Performance and release the second instalment of his chart‑topping album Idols.

The Doncaster native played a completely sold‑out show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 11, delivering a high‑energy spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, confetti blasts and deafening singalongs.

The night opened with a dramatic burst of confetti before the crowd launched into Hello Heaven, Hello, followed by The Funeral, Idols 1 and Lovesick Lullaby.

He told the audience: “This album, Idols, was made in Yorkshire and we brought it home tonight."

They then erupted with thunderous chants of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire, Yorkshire.”

Flames shot from the stage throughout the set, and at one point a fan was invited up to play guitar on a blistering version of Fleabag.

Yungblud later waded into the crowd to meet fans up close, reinforcing the sense of community he repeatedly celebrated from the stage.

Changes was dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne, with Yungblud praising the rock icon for uniting generations of fans.





He said: “Is this anybody's first ever Yungblud show? Well, welcome to the family.

“This community, this family, and rock and roll are all about love.”

A huge rendition of Loner closed the main set before he returned for an encore featuring Ghosts, Zombie and a final, cathartic Suburban Requiem.

Visibly emotional, he said: “I cannot believe this community is getting this big.

“You mean everything to me.”

Support on the UK leg comes from The Warning and The Molotovs, with the tour set to wrap in Manchester on April 25.

ContactMusic.com recently caught up with duo The Molotovs, who revealed the surreal story behind them joining Yungblud on the tour.