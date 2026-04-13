Rock No Doubt star Tom Dumont diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's Tom Dumont revealed he’s been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s but says he’s still able to play guitar and is focusing on staying positive as No Doubt prepare for their first shows in 14 years. SHARE SHARE Credit: Derek Ross/Avalon

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has been diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease.

The 58-year-old musician - who joined the Spiderwebs band in 1988 - took to social media to inform fans that he's found it a "struggle every day" since learning he has the progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement.

In a Instagram video update, he said: “So a number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle, it’s a struggle every day.”

Thankfully, Tom can still play his instrument and reassured fans that he's "doing really well".

He went on: “The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.

“I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing. I think it helps erase some of the stigma and it raises awareness obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

The ska rock band will play their first shows in 14 years at The Sphere in Las Vegas, kicking off on May 6.

Tom added of their return: “I’m really excited about the shows, can’t wait to see everybody.”



