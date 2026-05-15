Rock Morrissey announces new run of UK headline shows for December 2026 Morrissey has announced a fresh run of UK arena dates for December 2026, following his sold‑out show at London’s The O2 earlier this year. SHARE SHARE Credit: David Mushegain

Morrissey has expanded his live plans for later this year, confirming a new string of UK headline dates following his sold‑out appearance at London’s The O2.

The former Smiths frontman will return to the road in December 2026 for five arena shows, with concerts booked in Brighton, Cardiff, Liverpool, Glasgow and Leeds.

Tickets for all dates go on sale at 9am BST on May 22, with full information available via Morrissey’s official tour page.

It follows the release of his latest album, Make-Up Is A Lie, in March.

The collection landed more than five years after signing a new deal with Sire Records, a Warner Records imprint that once housed his old band.

The 66-year-old star reflected on the drawn-out journey to its release in an entry on Morrissey Central, acknowledging: “The wait has sometimes felt like a tragedy, but the release today of Make-up Is A Lie is like a reunion of lovers.

“And after several plays it seems to have existed always.

"We can now place our faith in what is visible.

"Please sit in your favourite chair in your dark cabin with the lights out – or, get off your head and enjoy some impulsive self-humiliation – as I often do.

"I hope you consider Make-Up Is A Lie to be worth the attention that you give it.

"Many of us, here, and in France, Turkey, Poland, The Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, America, England… We have waited because our belief is unchallengeable: let the squawkers squawk.

"What survives beyond their grasp is love.

"I insist on being myself in spite of much discouragement, and this new music is a valid portrait of much more to come in 2026.”

It was believed he would release his much-delayed album, Bonfire of Teenagers, on the new label, but the tracklisting was for a completely new record.

Morrissey’s career has faced difficulties in recent years.

Record label BMG cut ties with him in November 2020 – a decision the singer said was linked to the company’s “new plans for diversity”.

He completed Bonfire of Teenagers in 2021, with its title track referencing the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Although initially due for release under Capitol Records in February 2023, Morrissey said at the end of 2022 he had “voluntarily” parted ways with both the label and his management, and claimed the record was being withheld.

In 2024, he revealed he had completed a second new album that he had been unable to release.

He told Medium: “The second one was re-recorded in France in late 2023, and given a new title. We scrapped half of the tracks and we recorded six new ones, and so it is not the album from the beginning of 2023.”

He's also had to pull out of several shows in recent times due to "extreme exhaustion" and ill health.

Morrissey’s 2026 UK dates:

06 December – Brighton Centre

10 December – Cardiff Utilita Arena

12 December – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

16 December – Glasgow OVO Hydro

19 December – Leeds First Direct Arena



