Pop Maisie Peters to headline The O2 as venue launches huge 20th anniversary celebrations Maisie Peters will play her first-ever headline show at The O2 in 2027 as the venue kicks off a major summer of 20th anniversary celebrations. SHARE SHARE Credit: Marc Sethi

Maisie Peters has been unveiled as the first artist set to headline The O2’s massive 20th anniversary celebrations.

The 25-year-old singer is booked to play the London arena on May 8, 2027.

The show will mark Peters’ debut appearance as a headliner at the world‑famous venue, arriving just weeks after the release of her new album Florescence.

Her booking signals The O2’s intention to spotlight the next wave of British talent as it prepares to mark two decades as one of the world’s biggest live entertainment destinations.

Peters said she was “honoured” to be chosen to open the anniversary programme, adding that stepping onto the arena’s stage for her own show is “a real dream come true”.

She said: “Being the first artist announced for The O2’s 20th birthday celebration is honestly such an honour.

"I’ve been a fan of the venue for as long as I can remember and have watched so many shows there, so getting to step onto that stage for my own headline show feels like a real dream come true.

"The O2 holds so many iconic moments, and to be part of the very start of its next chapter makes this moment even more special and I can’t wait to share it with my fans.”

The O2 will celebrate its milestone with a full summer of special events beginning in May 2027, including multi‑night residencies, exclusive one‑offs and shows from both global stars and rising names.

The venue, owned and operated by AEG, has hosted more than 3,000 shows and welcomed over 100 million visitors since opening in 2007.

Steve Sayer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The O2, said the anniversary is a chance to look back at the venue’s legacy while also pushing forward.

He described Peters as “a new era of headline artist” and said her show reflects the venue’s commitment to supporting performers from grassroots level all the way to arena status.

More artists for the anniversary season will be announced in the coming months as The O2 prepares for one of the biggest summers in its history.