Brocarde reveals journey of self-reflection in latest sin Envy Brocarde unveils new video in Seven Sins series. SHARE SHARE

Brocarde has captured our imagination once again with another striking music video forming part of her Seven Sins visual release, featuring Ray Luzier from Korn on drums.

On day six of a seven-day journey, Envy casts a shadow and forces us to reflect not only on how we see the world, but how we see each other.

Brocarde said: "As a newer artist comparable are undeniable, everyone seems to sec and guess you and tell you who you are and who you should be. It’s so important to avoid those comparable, and try to live an existence that is free from envy.

“We are all unique, some people will love us, some people will hate us, but it’s important to love ourselves and be real no matter what. Envy is a wasted emotion, all we can aspire to be is the best version of ourselves. There will always be someone more fortunate that us, better, but there will also be someone less accomplished.

“Envy, holds a mirror up to these hollow emotions, and tries to smash down those boundaries. I struggle so badly with self expectance, I will never be good enough in my own eyes, but in the same breathe I appreciate that what I have to offer comes from my own heart and I wouldn’t change that for anything. When I was younger I always wanted to be someone else, if I can inspire one person on their road o self acceptance I will be really proud."





Brocarde, who famously married and divorced a ghost, is making waves in the music industry with her unique and imaginative approach to songwriting. A host of rock heavyweights have already thrown their support behind the project, with Whitesnake’s David Coverdale hailing her as unique and powerful.

Explaining the inspiration behind her Seven Sins project, Brocarde said: "Seven Sins is about the seven deadly sins of a relationship, the phases of love and passion, how somebody can provoke every emotion that you have to give. Each sin is represented with a different energy and emotion state, it’s supposed to be a journey through every chamber of your soul. The journey starts with lust and captures those few magical sparks of love, from falling to falling out, I poured every emotion I had into it and it still somehow leaves you yearning for more.

“I’m was so inspired by the idea of the seven deadly sins and how they can manifest themselves in personal relationships."

A new sin will be launched every day on YouTube

8th May – Lust

9th May – Gluttony

10th May – Greed

11th May – Sloth

12th May – Wrath

13th May – Envy

14th May – Pride

15th May – Full video

Seven Sins, featuring Ray Luzier from Korn, is out on 15 May, and her debut album, Good Attendance at Sunday School, will be released on 5 June.

More information on Brocarde’s music and paranormal adventures can be found HERE.



