K-pop KATSEYE announce WILDWORLD TOUR with major cities including London and Manchester KATSEYE have mapped out a massive autumn arena tour as they gear up for new music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Rahul Bhatt

KATSEYE are gearing up for a huge few months after announcing their WILDWORLD TOUR - a full‑scale arena trek taking the global girl group across the UK, Europe and North America later this year.

The K-pop-inspired girl group's run kicks off on September 1 at Dublin’s 3Arena before rolling through major European cities, then jumping to North America on October 13 for a Miami opener at Kaseya Center.

The girls will hit New York’s UBS Arena on October 24 and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on November 21, before wrapping the tour in Mexico City on November 27.

Fans will need to be quick: the first wave of tickets drops via a Weverse Artist Presale on May 20 at 11am local time, followed by the Katseye.World Presale at 3pm. General sale opens May 21 at 3pm. UK and Europe fans can also secure presale access by pre‑ordering the group’s new EP WILD or signing up online.

VIP packages - sold through the KATSEYE Weverse Shop and the group’s official US store - will also be available from May 21.

The tour announcement lands as KATSEYE prepare for a busy summer.

The group will perform at the American Music Awards on May 25, where they’re nominated for New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for Gnarly, and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

They’ll also appear on the Citi Concert Series on TODAY on August 14 to celebrate the release of WILD.





KATSEYE – WILDWORLD TOUR dates:

UK / Europe

1/9, Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

3/9, London, UK, The O2

6/9, Manchester, UK, Co‑Op Live

9/9, Paris, France, Accor Arena

11/9, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

13/9, Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

15/9, Antwerp, Belgium, AFAS Dome

17/9, Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

North America

13/10, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

15/10, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

20/10, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

22/10, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

24/10, Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

28/10, Boston, MA, TD Garden

30/10, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

1/11, Hamilton, ON, TD Coliseum

3/11, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

5/11, Chicago, IL, United Center

7/11, Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

10/11, Austin, TX, Moody Center

11/11, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

14/11, Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

17/11, Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

19/11, Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

21/11, Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

24/11, Phoenix, AZ, Mortgage Matchup Center

27/11, Mexico City, MX, Palacio de los Deportes