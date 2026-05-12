Hip Hop/Rap Mike D announces first European and UK solo shows Mike D has confirmed his first run of European headline dates this June, marking a rare return to the stage alongside new solo material. SHARE SHARE Credit: Jack Coleman

Mike D has announced his first ever series of Mike D 5D European headline shows, unveiling a run of intimate dates that will take him across the UK and mainland Europe this June.

The announcement follows a pair of instantly sold‑out shows in Los Angeles last week, where Mike D played two small, off‑the‑grid venues - Plaza Club and Dance Hall and Sid The Cat.

The European run includes two nights at 26 Leake St in London, followed by stops in Berlin, Barcelona, Kortrijk and Sint‑Niklaas, as well as festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Porto, Beyond The Pale in Ireland and Beyond The Streets in Paris.

The shows will give fans a rare chance to see Mike D in a stripped‑back environment far removed from the arenas and festival main stages of his Beastie Boys past.

The dates arrive just days after Mike D surprise‑released Switch Up, his first new solo music since the Beastie Boys’ final album Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.

And it looks like he's only just getting started, with more news expected soon.

Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday (15.05.26) at 10am local time via miked5d.com.

Mike D's 2026 European tour dates:

June 5 - 26 Leake St, London, UK

June 6 - 26 Leake St, London, UK

June 10 - Saalchen, Berlin, Germany

June 13 - Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

June 14 - Beyond The Pale, Wicklow, Ireland

June 16 - La 2 de Apolo Nitsa, Barcelona, Spain

June 18 - Blender at Bolwerk, Kortrijk, Belgium

June 19 - De Casino, Sint‑Niklaas, Belgium

June 20 - Beyond The Streets, Paris, France