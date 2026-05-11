Everywhere At Once festival to host more than 2,000 artists at grassroots venues, including Becky Hill and The Lathums More than 2,000 artists will perform at grassroots venues nationwide as part of the National Lottery-supported Everywhere At Once festival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Everywhere At Once, a three-day grassroots music festival taking place this summer in venues across the UK.

The event, which will see more than 2,000 artists perform between June 26 to 28, 2026, when Glastonbury would usually be held, is supported by The National Lottery and delivered by Music Venue Trust, with shows happening in towns and cities nationwide.

Artists including Becky Hill, Tinie Tempah, The Lathums and Rizzle Kicks will perform special sets in small local venues.

Becky Hill will return to The Marrs Bar in Worcester, Tinie Tempah will appear in Newcastle, Norwich and Southampton, The Lathums will play two shows including The Boulevard in Wigan, and Rizzle Kicks will perform in Brighton.

The line up also features The Divine Comedy, Master Peace, Jodie Harsh, Toddla T, Brooke Combe, VLURE, Royston Club, Miki Berenyi Trio, Tom A Smith, Vigilantes and many others.

Becky Hill spoke about returning to the venue she first played at 16.

She said: "I started writing music at 13. I got into a band at 15 and started doing local open mics and small gigs around Worcestershire. There were no arts focused schools in my area, not that my parents had the money to pay for it anyway, so the only way to nurture my newly found passion was at grassroots venues. At 16 I played my own compositions and had friends and family down to Worcester’s Marrs Bar. In these early days it was venues like this that allowed a very young me to begin to learn how to perform, sing and play guitar on stage, gaining my confidence and broadening my experience as a teenager.

"I look back on those times very fondly and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity that places like Marrs Bar provided. It saddens me greatly that grassroots venues are at risk as I believe that homegrown music is key to our country’s culture. I am honoured to be working alongside The National Lottery and Music Venue Trust for their Everywhere At Once festival, 16 years later at the same venue but with far more experience."

Alex Moore of The Lathums also highlighted the importance of early support from independent venues.

He said: "Honestly, the UK’s full of these proper special grassroots venues. Every one’s got its own feel, different stages, different crowds, all those little quirks that make them what they are, but they have all got that same heart. They back bands like us right from the off, give you a space to figure yourself out, try things, make a bit of noise and find your people. Without places like The Boulevard taking a chance on us early doors, we would not be anywhere near the festivals or the bigger shows we are doing now. It means everything. We are buzzing to get back there, and to finally play Ku in Stockton for the first time as well. It is going to be a proper good one."

Everywhere At Once is designed as a nationwide celebration of grassroots venues rather than a traditional outdoor festival.

The National Lottery’s support will help independent promoters and venues stage shows in communities across the country.

Audiences will also be able to donate to War Child, Nordoff and Robbins, Help Musicians UK and Teenage Cancer Trust when purchasing tickets.

Full listings and updates are available at everywherefest.com.