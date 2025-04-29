Drum and bass legend Wilkinson announces biggest gig to date to mark 15th anniversary The London-born star will bring his new live concept, NIRVA, to life at Alexandra Palace. SHARE SHARE Wilkinson will play his biggest concert of his career at Alexandra Palace

The London-born electronic music artist - whose full name is Mark Wilkinson - will bring his brand-new live production concept, entitled NIRVA, to life at the famous Alexandra Palace, in his home city, on November 8.

Wilkinson said of the milestone concert: “Growing up in London it’s always been my dream to play Alexandra Palace. 2025 marks the 15th year of my musical journey and there have been so many incredible highlights in this city, from the Ram Records Fabric residencies, to headline shows at the iconic Brixton Academy, Brixton Electric, the O2 Forum and London Roundhouse - nothing compares to the energy of a London crowd.

Ally Pally always felt like the goal and I have to pinch myself that we’re here. NIRVA is without a doubt the most ambitious show I’ve ever put on and I’m honoured to be debuting it in such a legendary venue. I can't begin to describe how excited I am to share it with you all.”

Tickets will be available via www.wilkinsonlondon.com on May 8 at 10am BST.

Wilkinson is best known for his collaborations with Sub Focus, Karen Harding, and Becky Hill, including Top 10 hit 'Afterglow' with the latter.



