K-pop Aespa release new single WDA (Whole Different Animal) featuring G-DRAGON ahead of second album Aespa have unveiled their new single WDA (Whole Different Animal) featuring G‑DRAGON, from their upcoming album Lemonade. SHARE SHARE K-pop idols Aespa and G-DRAGON have joined forces

Aespa have cranked things up a level with their latest release WDA (Whole Different Animal), calling in K-pop idol G‑DRAGON for a high‑profile collaboration as they prepare to launch their second album Lemonade later this month.

The track sees the girl group - comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - dive into a heavier, hip‑hop‑leaning sound, packed with thick bass and a hook built to stick in your head.

G‑DRAGON’s appearance adds extra bite, with the BIGBANG star bringing his trademark swagger to the song.

The music video (below) pushes their sci‑fi universe even further, dropping the group into a warped digital world where lookalike versions of aespa keep multiplying.

The whole thing plays on their long‑running theme of blurred identities, with the members fighting to break through the chaos and reclaim who they are.

G-DRAGON/Credit: Avalon





Aespa have built their name on the mix of real‑world members and their virtual counterparts, and the new video leans into that idea with a darker, glitchier twist that mirrors today’s copy‑and‑paste online culture.

The group are also gearing up for a huge run of live shows, with their 2026‑27 LIVE TOUR – SYNK: COMPLÆXITY kicking off on August 7.

They’ll hit arenas across Asia, North America, Latin America, the UK and Europe, including major dates in New York on September 18 and Los Angeles on October 3.

Tickets are on sale now HERE.



