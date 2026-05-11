Rock Billy Corgan brings A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness opera to Europe with huge September tour Billy Corgan is taking his orchestral A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness show on the road with a run of European dates this September. SHARE SHARE Credit: John Shaw

Billy Corgan is swapping rock stages for opera halls as he brings his ambitious A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness production to Europe later this year.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman has confirmed a string of September dates across the UK, Belgium, France and Spain, performing a full operatic and orchestral re‑imagining of the band’s classic 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

The show features Corgan performing alongside top‑tier soloists and full orchestras, turning some of the band’s biggest hits into sweeping classical pieces.

The production debuted in Chicago to rave reactions, with fans and critics praising the dramatic new versions of tracks like 1979 and Tonight, Tonight.

Corgan said the project has been one of the most rewarding of his career, commenting: “The success of translating Mellon Collie into operatic and classical form has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my life. Where on each of the 7 sold out nights in Chicago we’d finish within the raucous wave of a standing ovation. So to now take it on the road, and to Europe, too says this magical dream doesn’t have to end.”

The show was created by Corgan and Grammy‑nominated conductor James Lowe, who said: "It has been so gratifying to discover how the nuances and layers of Mellon Collie reveal themselves in fresh new ways in these symphonic, choral and operatic settings. To now have the opportunity to perform this work in Europe with world class musicians in such important venues is nothing short of thrilling."

The cast includes vocalists Ed Parks, Sydney Mancasola, Zoie Reams, Dominick Valdes Chenes and Dean Murphy, with costumes designed by House of Gilles by Gilles Mendel and Chloé Mendel Corgan.

The production blends opera, rock and performance art into a full visual and sonic spectacle.

A pre‑sale opens Tuesday (12.05.26) at 10am BST, with general sale dates staggered across May 13 and 14, depending on the city.

Tickets are available HERE.

The dates are:

September 1 - London, UK, Royal Festival Hall

September 2 - London, UK, Royal Festival Hall

September 6 - Antwerp, Belgium, Queen Elisabeth Hall (two shows)

September 8 - Paris, France, Salle Pleyel

September 9 - Paris, France, Salle Pleyel

September 11 - Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre