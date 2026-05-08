Pop Olivia Rodrigo adds extra dates to The Unraveled Tour Olivia Rodrigo has announced extra dates for her upcoming tour. SHARE SHARE (c) Nick Walker

Olivia Rodrigo has added an extra 25 dates to The Unraveled Tour.

The 23-year-old pop star has announced additional tour dates due to incredible fan demand, meaning The Unraveled Tour will now span 86 dates across North America, Europe, and the UK.

Olivia - who is one of the world's best-selling pop artists - has announced extra dates in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, London, Paris, and Barcelona.

The chart-topping singer will now perform as many as ten shows at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, setting a new benchmark for the venue.

Similarly, Olivia has become the first-ever solo female artist to exceed 10 performances on a single tour at The O2 in London, where she's now set to play 11 shows.

The Good 4 U hitmaker - who is being supported on tour by the likes of Wolf Alice, Devon Again, The Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, and Die Spitz - is set to donate a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to Fund 4 Good, a global initiative that supports community-based non-profits to build a just future for all women and girls.

Fans can access more information about tickets via oliviarodrigo.com.

The singer previously gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her GUTS World Tour through a concert film, and Olivia admitted at the time that she was living her "dream" life.

The pop star - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - told The Hollywood Reporter: "This has always been my dream, as evidenced by those home movies of me putting on shows to my stuffed animals. And I’m really grateful that it happened in this way and I get to live out my dream every night.

"It’s really special. I’m a very lucky girl."

Olivia hoped that Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, her Netflix concert film, might bring her closer to fans who weren't able to attend the tour.

Olivia - who will begin her new tour in September and end in May 2027 - said: "That’s what was really exciting to me about putting this on Netflix - people who maybe weren’t able to get a ticket are going to be able to watch it."

The Unraveled Tour extra dates:

October 18: Boston — TD Garden

January 20: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

January 21: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

January 24: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

January 25: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

January 28: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

January 29: Los Angeles — Intuit Dome

February 19: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

February 20: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

February 23: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

February 24: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

February 27: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

February 28: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

March 27: Amsterdam — Ziggo Dome

March 28: Amsterdam — Ziggo Dome

April 12: London — The O2

April 14: London — The O2

April 15: London — The O2

April 19: London — The O2

April 20: London — The O2

April 24: Paris — La Defense Arena

May 5: Barcelona — Palau Sant Jordi

May 6: Barcelona — Palau Sant Jordi

May 9: London — The O2

May 10: London — The O2