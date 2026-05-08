Electronic Where Love Lives singer Alison Limerick releasing first solo album for 28 years Where Love Lives singer Alison Limerick is releasing her first new solo album for 28 years, So You Think You Know... Alison Limerick. SHARE SHARE

Alison Limerick is releasing her first solo album for 28 years - following her dance hit Where Love Lives featuring in the 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert.

Alison provided the vocals on the iconic house track which was originally a hit in 1991 and was written by Lati Kronlund and remixed by David Morales and Frankie Knuckles.

It soundtracked last year’s John Lewis Christmas advert which depicted a middle-aged dad being gifted a 12in vinyl version of Where Love Lives by his teenage son.

The father puts the record on and is transported back to his clubbing days and memories of his son as a baby, as his life flashes before his eyes.

The ad campaign was positively received by audiences and brought Where Love Lives and Alison's music back to the forefront.

Alison Limerick at the John Lewis Christmas Campaign Launch at Cafe Koko in London / Credit: Getty





Alison is now working on a fresh album which is set to be released this autumn and as well as having new songs it will also be an anthology of tracks from her four-decade spanning career.

In an interview with Contact Music, she said: "It's all been a bit mind-boggling. It's been a whirlwind, and it's been fabulous.

"I've got an album coming out in the autumn this year. It's been a long time since I released a full album.

"Sista Mother Child is the first song off the new album. The next single will be a song called Right Here and there's a track called Lift Up Your Voice, but that needs to be finished.

"The album is kind of an anthology. It's going to be called So You Think You Know... Alison Limerick.

"What we discovered is that a lot of people don't know what I have been doing the last 30 years. What we are planning to do is pull together a bunch of songs that people don't know that I've done and the kinds of songs that people don't know that I've done that came out as individual singles with other producers and we're going to bring those together into an album and then add to that three or four brand new songs."

Alison - who is performing at Islington Assembly Hall on Friday night (08.05.26) - hopes there will be a new collaboration between her and Where Love Lives writer Lati Kronlund on the LP.

The pair are also members of band Brooklyn Funk Essentials and the group is also releasing a new album in 2026.

She said: "There is one track that I'm hoping to persuade Lati let me use. It's a track called Ain't Nothing You Can Do which we wrote a few years ago, which came out on not the last album but the album before that. He's a very good mate and whenever he comes to London he stays with me.

"I'm having a bit of a busy year because not only am I releasing my own album, but I've also got an album with Brooklyn Funk Essentials which is another band that I work with live. That's with Lati. They've had two singles out this year.

"I'm also doing lots more live stuff. I'm doing a BBC live event which is being hosted by Trevor Nelson at Hackney Empire, which is around the corner from where I used to live and which is going to be fantastic. That concert is called Music Is Black. It's a stupidly busy year."





Alison wrote Sista Mother Child herself and the song is very personal to her as it is about her relationship with her late mother, who passed away in 1997 from cancer.

The club icon's mother was her biggest supporter when she was training to be a professional dancer and she wishes that she was still around now to see her career still thriving now she is in her 60s.

Discussing the single, Alison said: "I wrote it and it's all about my Mum. basically. That song is super emotional for me.

"My mum died in 1997 from cancer and I miss her every day. She was always my biggest champion, she was always my biggest supporter, she supported me through years of me saying, 'I'm going to be a dancer.' And she never said, 'Go and get a proper job.' "The first time I worked on a theatre stage she was there, the first time a single came out she was there.

"She would be so proud that my career that started out dancing, as a dancer your career ends at 35, and a few years later than that I'm still singing and still thriving.



