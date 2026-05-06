Pop Linda Perry to receive Special International Award at The Ivors 2026 Linda Perry will be honoured with the Special International Award at The Ivors 2026 in recognition of her extraordinary global impact as a songwriter. SHARE SHARE Credit: Heidi Zumbrun

Linda Perry will be honoured with the Special International Award at The Ivors with Amazon Music 2026, recognising a career that has reshaped pop and rock songwriting across more than three decades.

The accolade is reserved for global writers whose work has made a significant cultural impact in the UK, placing Perry among an elite group of international creatives celebrated by The Ivors Academy.

Perry’s influence stretches far beyond her beginnings as the driving force behind 4 Non Blondes.

Over the years, she has become one of the most distinctive and sought‑after songwriters in modern music, crafting era‑defining hits for a long list of major artists while maintaining a fiercely individual creative voice.

Reflecting on the honour, she said: “It’s an honour to be recognised for my songwriting contributions at the 71st Ivor Novello Awards. So many incredible artists have been celebrated and I am humbled to be standing alongside them.”

To coincide with the announcement, Amazon Music has released Anatomy of an Earworm, a short documentary exploring the evolution of Perry’s song Beautiful.

The six‑minute film traces the track from its deeply personal origins to Christina Aguilera’s chart‑topping interpretation, before following Perry’s decision to reclaim the song years later for her own new album.

The mini‑doc is available now on YouTube via the Linda Perry and Amazon Music channels, alongside a curated Written By playlist on the Amazon Music app.





Perry’s songwriting legacy includes some of the most recognisable hits of the past 30 years. With 4 Non Blondes, she penned What’s Up?, Spaceman, Dear Mr. President and Pleasantly Blue.

Her work with other artists has been equally influential, contributing to global smashes such as Get the Party Started for P!nk, What You Waiting For? for Gwen Stefani and Aguilera’s Beautiful.

She has also collaborated with Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Adele and Ariana Grande.

Her breakthrough album with 4 Non Blondes, Bigger, Better, Faster, More!, spent more than a year on the Billboard 200 and went platinum, with What’s Up? now surpassing one billion streams and nearing two billion YouTube views.

The award arrives as Perry prepares to release Let It Die Here, her first solo album in 25 years, on May 8.

Screenings of her accompanying documentary will take place in June, followed by a live show at Rough Trade East.

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, praised her unmistakable writing style: “With defiance, vulnerability and honesty, Linda’s songwriting is instantly recognisable. She has continuously captured both hearts and the airwaves. You just know her songs will endure and continue to resonate.”

CEO Roberto Neri added: “Linda Perry’s songwriting continues to have a profound impact on global popular culture. We are proud to honour her with the Special International Award at The Ivors, celebrating her incredible music and authentic craft.”

The 71st Ivor Novello Awards take place on May 21 at London's Grosvenor House.