Hip Hop/Rap Mary J. Blige extends Las Vegas residency after sold-out opening weekend Mary J. Blige has added 10 more dates to her Las Vegas residency following an overwhelmingly successful opening run at Dolby Live. SHARE SHARE Credit: Denise Truscello

Mary J. Blige is giving fans even more chances to see her in Las Vegas, announcing a fresh block of shows for Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story – The Las Vegas Residency after the first weekend sold out in spectacular fashion.

The GRAMMY and Emmy winner, who is also an Oscar nominee, will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for additional performances running from August 28 to September 6, and again from October 23 to 31, 2026.

The residency has quickly become one of the Strip’s hottest tickets.

Staged inside the intimate 5,200‑seat Dolby Live venue, the show spans Blige’s entire career, pairing her unmistakable vocals with a full live band, dancers and high‑end production.

Fans are treated to classics including Family Affair, Be Without You, Real Love, I’m Goin’ Down and more.

Her opening weekend also delivered a string of surprise guest moments, with appearances from The LOX, Method Man, Jadakiss and 50 Cent — setting the tone for a residency promising new collaborations and unexpected cameos throughout its run.

Pre‑sale access begins this week. Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers can secure tickets from Thursday, May 7 at 10am PT via Citi Entertainment.

Members of MGM Rewards, Live Nation customers and Blige’s fanbase will have their own pre‑sale window starting Friday, May 8 at 10am PT, with all pre‑sales closing Sunday, May 10 at 10pm PT.

Announcing her residency, Mary said: “Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do.

“It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together.

“My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all.”