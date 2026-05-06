Hip Hop/Rap KNEECAP, Melanie C and Michael Jackson locked in fierce three‑act chart battle for Number 1 KNEECAP, Melanie C and Michael Jackson are separated by fewer than 3,000 chart units in one of the tightest races of the year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

A full‑blown chart thriller is unfolding this week as KNEECAP, Melanie C and Michael Jackson battle it out for the UK’s Number 1 album, with barely any distance between the three contenders.

KNEECAP are currently the surprise frontrunners.

The Belfast trio’s new record FENIAN has surged ahead in early numbers, putting them within reach of their first ever UK chart‑topping album — a milestone that would mark a huge moment for the hip-hop trio.

Breathing down their necks is Melanie C, whose latest solo release Sweat is proving to be her strongest solo showing yet.

If the momentum holds, she could make chart history as the first Spice Girl to claim a solo Number 1 album.

Her previous peak came with 1999’s Northern Star, which stalled at Number 4.

But the race is far from settled.

Michael Jackson’s The Essential is sitting close behind and could stage a dramatic comeback.

The compilation last hit Number 1 in 2009, dominating the charts for seven straight weeks following his death. Nearly 17 years later, it’s back in contention amid the showings of the blockbuster Michael film.

Official Charts data shows fewer than 3,000 units between all three albums — a margin so tight that any one of them could snatch the top spot by the weekend.

Jacko's catalogue is enjoying a wider resurgence too, with his 1987 album Bad climbing back toward the Top 10 after jumping to Number 9.