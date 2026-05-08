Pop La Roux announces first album in six years, Old Flames, drops lead single Cabin Fever La Roux has announced her first studio album since 2020's Supervision. SHARE SHARE Credit: Nabil

La Roux has announced her fourth album Old Flames, arriving November 6, alongside its first single Cabin Fever.

The new record - written, produced and arranged entirely by La Roux - sees her drawing on some of the most personal experiences of her life, including the end of a 17‑year relationship, complicated love, addiction and the pressure of navigating identity in the public eye.

Reflecting on the project, she said: “This record says things how they are: how I am and who I am… Old Flames is essentially me processing why I've behaved the way that I have and saying goodbye to it.”

Influences include the left‑field mix of David Lynch and Donnie Darko to All Saints and Mariah Carey.

The lead single Cabin Fever introduces the album’s emotional starting point, capturing a period of withdrawal and mental overload.

The Bulletproof hitmaker explains: “Cabin Fever is about where I was: stuck in my head and lost, having to be brutally honest about it in order to escape.”

Old Flames marks a new chapter for the Grammy‑winning artist, whose work has been sampled by acts including French Montana, Tion Wayne, Mavado and Major Lazer.

She will join Hilary Duff on tour across the US, UK and Australia in support of the album.

Meanwhile, Kylie Falconer, who is best known as frontman of The View, recently revealed he'd been working on new music with La Roux.

He told ContactMusic.com: "I've actually been working with La Roux, she was a friend of mine growing up when we were both coming out at the same time. That was cool to work with her. She's got some stuff coming out, which is pretty cool."





Pre-save Old Flames here.