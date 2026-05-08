Haunted singer Brocarde unleashes dynamic concept single Seven Sins, featuring Korn’s Ray Luzier Brocarde has unveiled a unique new single Seven Sins, which will have seven videos representing each Biblical sin. SHARE SHARE

Rising rock goddess Brocarde has once again pushed creative boundaries with the announcement of her new single Seven Sins.

The song, inspired by the seven deadly sins from the Bible, is accompanied by seven individually crafted music videos that come together as one complete piece.

One sin will be released each day in the run-up to the full single release on 15 May.

The first sin from the Seven Sins concept, Lust, showcases Brocarde seductively clutching a snake whilst wearing a scarlet dress in her own Garden of Eden set. Brocarde, who describes the song as a manifestation of how the seven deadly sins reveal themselves in personal relationships, says that lust is always the first sin to cross your lips.

She said: "Seven Sins is about the seven deadly sins of a relationship, the phases of love and passion, how somebody can provoke every emotion that you have to give. Each sin is represented with a different energy and emotion state, it’s supposed to be a journey through every chamber of your soul. The journey starts with lust and captures those few magical sparks of love, from falling to falling out, I poured every emotion I had into it and it still somehow leaves you yearning for more.

“I’m was so inspired by the idea of the seven deadly sins and how they can manifest themselves in personal relationships. When I was writing the song I came up with the idea to create seven songs in one, each inspired by one of the seven deadly sins. Each sin has a separate musical and lyric feeling. I feel like lust was a good place to start as it’s often the first emotion that we experience in relationships. The garden of Eden and that story of temptation, for me, represents lust perfectly. So when I filmed by music video I wanted to channel my inner temptress and be surrounded by a set that represented Eden."





Brocarde - who famously married and divorced a ghost - is making waves in the music industry with her unique and imaginative approach to songwriting.

A host of rock heavyweights have already thrown their support behind the project, with Whitesnake’s David Coverdale hailing her as unique and powerful.

Ray Luzier has supported the project for several years. He was drawn to working with Brocarde after being blown away by her distinctive music and personality.

Ray said: "I love Brocarde’s very unique vocal style and vibe. She has mass aggression to sweetness and everything in between in her voice! The very interesting song arrangements and theatrical segments make the whole package a dynamic, fun adventure to listen to. I see great things ahead for her!"

A new sin will be launched every day on YouTube.com/@thebrocardeshow

8th May – Lust

9th May – Gluttony

10th May – Greed

11th May – Sloth

12th May – Wrath

13th May – Envy

14th May – Pride

15th May – Full video

Seven Sins, featuring Ray Luzier from Korn, is out on 15 May, and her debut album, Good Attendance at Sunday School, will be released on 5 June.

More information on Brocarde’s music paranormal adventures can be found HERE.