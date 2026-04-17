Pop WATCH: Sombr unveils music video for latest single Potential Sombr has released a cinematic music video for his new track Potential, which he had teased during his Coachella performance last weekend. SHARE SHARE Sombr has unveiled the music video for his latest track Potential

Sombr has released his new single Potential.

The 20-year-old singer has unveiled a new cinematic music video for the track that he had teased during his set at Coachella last weekend, directed by Gus Black.

Sombr gave a widely-praised performance at Coachella's Outdoor Theatre last Saturday (11.04.26) – where he was joined on stage by The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan for a special performance of the rock band's classic hit 1979 – and will return for another gig in the California desert this weekend.

The star shows no signs of slowing down in what has already been a busy 2026, in which he has been nominated for both Grammy and BRIT Awards.

Earlier this week, Sombr announced the You Are The Reason Tour that will take place at venues across North America this autumn.

The 39-date run will begin in Mexico City and will see the star perform on legendary stages such as Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York City on November 23 and 24.



