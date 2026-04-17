R&B/Soul LISTEN: ZAYN releases fifth studio album KONNAKOL Former One Direction singer ZAYN has dropped his long-awaited fifth solo album KONNAKOL. SHARE SHARE ZAYN has released his latest solo album

ZAYN has released his fifth studio album KONNAKOL.

The former One Direction star's long-awaited new studio album dropped on Friday (17.04.26) and has been heavily influenced both vocally and rhythmically by South Asia.

KONNAKOL features 15 tracks and contains the singles Die For Me and Sideways – the latter being an atmospheric pop R+B record that showcases ZAYN's falsetto vocals.

The record's opening track Nusrat is an ode to Pakistani musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and sets the scene for the creative process that has gone into the album.

In support of the album's release, ZAYN will be interviewed and perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 21, followed by an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on April 23.

ZAYN will then begin his largest solo tour to date, The KONNAKOL Tour, on May 12 in Manchester.

The jaunt will take in major cities around the world, including London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and more before ending on November 20 in Miami.







