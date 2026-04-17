Jazz RAYE has next album title RAYE has an idea for the title of her next album, but fans may have to wait some time. SHARE SHARE Photo: Getty Images

RAYE already has a title for her next album.

The Where Is My Husband! hitmaker only released her second record, This Music May Contain Hope, last month, but she's got ideas for the follow-up already - but admitted fans will have to wait until her personal life is settled before she works on the concept.

She laughed to The Times newspaper: “My third album, I think I’ve named it already.

"It’s going to be called And Then She Fell in Love. And I’m not writing a single song — be it one year, five years, ten years — until that chapter of my life begins.”





RAYE has an idea for her next album Credit: Getty Images

RAYE, 28, is currently in the midst of a 51-date tour and while she gets "excited" about being on stage, she longs to find "balance" in her life in order to enjoy her success.

She said: “I’m so excited for the shows but it is also a lot of hard work — so I’m really excited to hopefully get to a place where maybe I can implement a little balance, because I’m craving just being a human for a little bit. D’you know what I mean?

"Do you know what I’d like to do? Go backpacking for a month.”





RAYE wants a break Credit: Avalon





RAYE is not entirely happy with everything on This Music May Contain Hope but she has learned to "let it go" as she is at least comfortable with performing the songs on stage.

She admitted: “I still have things I want to change, things that I wish I could edit, things that I’m still not actually a thousand per cent happy with, but you just have to let it go.

“These are the songs I’m going to be performing on stage for the rest of my life. And I wanted to create music that I wanted to perform on stage for the rest of my life.”

https://www.contactmusic.com/story/469/3367599/emotional-raye-thanks-fans-for-making-a-little-girl-s-dream-come-true-as-she-headlines-all-points-east

The Escapism singer thinks the music industry has changed in such a way that fans can see through marketing and will only embrace music they genuinely like.

She said: “I think if anything is shifting, it’s The Man has less power — not needing a gatekeeper or a CEO to tell you yes or no, someone you have to suck up to or be on the good side of.

"Nowadays you could spend a million pounds trying to push a single, but if people don’t like it, they don’t like it. You can’t force-feed things down people’s throats any more.”

Despite the rise in her own popularity, as well as other high-profile stars such as Charli XCX, Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE doesn't think music is now "fixed".

She said: "There's a long way to go. We like to feel like we’ve changed, but the same old stuff is happening behind the scenes, the same power imbalances, women wanting to be taken as seriously as men. We know that.”