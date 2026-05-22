Latin Ricky Martin confirms first UK show in 10 Years at Sandringham Ricky Martin will return to the UK stage for the first time in a decade with an exclusive 2026 headline show at Sandringham Estate. SHARE SHARE Ricky Martin has joined the heavyweight lineup for HeritageLive at Sandringham

Ricky Martin is set to make a long‑awaited UK comeback this summer, announcing a one‑off headline performance at the Sandringham Estate as part of the 2026 HeritageLive Festival.

The Latin pop icon will take over the festival’s Saturday night slot on August 22, marking his first UK appearance in ten years and his only British date of the year.

He’ll be joined by a trio of special guests - Sugababes, Olly Alexander and Sophie Castillo - for what organisers are billing as a full‑scale Saturday night party.

Martin’s show joins a heavyweight festival line‑up that already includes Lionel Richie on August 20 and Eric Clapton on August 23.

Presale access opens at 9am on May 27, with fans required to pre‑register here in advance. Alongside standard tickets, the festival is offering discounted multi‑day passes, VIP upgrades and on‑site glamping and caravan options.

Festival promoter Giles Cooper said the team were “thrilled” to secure Martin for the 2026 edition, calling him a defining figure in the global rise of Latin pop and promising an “unforgettable” night at Sandringham.