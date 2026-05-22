Harry Styles reveals he 'lost his virginity' to Radiohead track while honouring frontman Thom Yorke Harry Styles was in an oversharing mood when he presented his idol Thom Yorke with an Ivor Novello. SHARE SHARE Credit: The Ivors with Amazon Music 2026, Dave Benett Agency

Harry Styles turned his tribute to Thom Yorke into one of the most memorable speeches of the night at the Ivor Novello Awards - and not just because of the praise he heaped on the Radiohead frontman.

The 32‑year‑old singer shocked the Grosvenor House audience when he revealed he “lost [his] virginity” to the band’s 1996 B‑side Talk Show Host.

Styles was on hand to present Yorke with the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy on Thursday (21.05.26), and he opened his speech with a heartfelt reflection on the musician’s influence.

He said: “Thom Yorke has always had a way with words," before praising the Radiohead singer’s ability to turn “feelings of anxiety and alienation” into “atmospheres, anthems and art.”

He continued: “From guitars to glitches, he has time and time again shown us what the future sounds like. Never compromising, a restless creative, an artist in its truest form. There are no two songs that sound alike. For so many of us, he lives atop this magical music mountain that we’re all attempting to climb.”

Styles also poked fun at the age gap between himself and the band’s early work, noting that Radiohead’s debut album Pablo Honey came out the year before he was born.

He quipped: “Just gonna let that sink,” earning laughs from the room.

He went on to describe discovering the band through his sister’s bedroom wall, saying: “I discovered their songs over time growing up inhaling the secondhand teenage angst from up the stairs… Thank you to my uncle Michael for burning her numerous CDs… I found them again at parties [and] in treasured moments alone.”

Then came the confession that sent the room into hysterics.

He candidly shared: “I lost my virginity to Talk Show Host. [laughter] I lost my virginity to the intro of Talk Show Host.”

Styles also credited Radiohead’s Exit Music as a direct influence on his own hit Watermelon Sugar, saying: “Without Exit Music, there would be no Watermelon Sugar. Imagine that. [laughter] A world without that song.”

He closed by recalling a chance encounter with Yorke on the “cobbled streets” of Rome and expressing his gratitude: “

Harry said: "It’s an honour to be here tonight… Radiohead is my favourite band. Thank you, Thom, forever.”