Metal Sharon Osbourne confirms lifelike 'Digital Ozzy' avatar is coming Sharon Osbourne has revealed that a fully interactive AI‑powered avatar of the late Ozzy Osbourne is in development, promising a new era of virtual performances and fan interaction. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has announced that a hyper‑realistic AI avatar of Ozzy Osbourne is officially on the way - a project she says will allow the rock and metal legend to keep connecting with fans long after his passing.

The reveal came during her talk, The Enduring Legacy of a Rock Icon and His Family: Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes, at Licensing Expo, where she confirmed that “Digital Ozzy” is already deep in development.

The avatar is being created through a partnership between Hyperreal and Proto Hologram.

Hyperreal, known for its patented Digital DNA process, is building Ozzy’s authenticated likeness, while Proto will power the holographic technology that allows the virtual Ozzy to appear, move and speak in real time.

Together, the companies say the avatar will be capable of holding conversations and responding exactly as Ozzy would.

Sharon admitted she was blown away by the creative possibilities.

She told the audience: “The things that you can do with that are just endless."

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the results. Digital Ozzy is expected to debut in Proto Luma units in both the UK and US beginning late summer.

The avatar was created with full approval from the family.

He said: “Every element of this avatar was built exclusively from authenticated, approved source material: curated, consented, and controlled by the people who love him most.

“This is a living performance, not a rendering; and it draws from nothing that wasn't given willingly. We have the enthusiastic participation of Ozzy's family, and that changes everything about what this can be.”

Proto Hologram founder David Nussbaum said: “It’s an honour to be trusted to bring one of true gods of rock back to the world to continue to connect with fans - thank you Sharon and Jack!

“We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t know both of our company’s technologies will create an experience that truly extends Ozzy’s presence, his heart and soul, into the future.”