Pop Robbie Williams to celebrate 20 years of Soccer Aid with special London Stadium performance Robbie Williams will mark the 20th anniversary of Soccer Aid with a special half‑time performance at London Stadium this May. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Robbie Williams is returning to the pitch - but this time he’ll be taking centre stage rather than a penalty spot.

The pop icon will perform at London Stadium on May 31 as part of a special 20th anniversary celebration during half‑time at Soccer Aid for UNICEF, the annual celebrity football match he helped create back in 2006.

The track he’s performing is still being kept quiet for now, with organisers teasing that more details will drop closer to kick‑off.

Robbie, who dreamed up Soccer Aid two decades ago during his time as a UNICEF UK Ambassador, has watched the charity match balloon from a novelty idea into one of the biggest annual events on the TV calendar.

The game has already pulled in more than £121 million since 2006, funding everything from clean water and vaccinations to education programmes for children around the world.

This year’s edition looks set to add another hefty chunk to that total, with a packed 70,000‑strong crowd expected at London Stadium and millions more tuning in across ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott MBE will front the broadcast.

And Robbie won’t be short of company on the night.

The line‑up reads like a crossover between the BRITs, the Premier League and Comic Con, with Tom Hiddleston, Wayne Rooney, Damson Idris, Usain Bolt, Olly Murs, Paddy McGuinness, Tom Grennan, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam, GK Barry, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Angry Ginge, Owen Cooper and Gladiator Nitro all confirmed to take part.

Tickets for Soccer Aid for UNICEF are available now at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.