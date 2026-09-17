Pop Robbie Williams announced as first 2027 British Grand Prix headliner at Silverstone Robbie Williams will open the 2027 Formula 1 British Grand Prix with a full‑scale Mainstage concert as Silverstone confirms him as the event’s first headline act. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Silverstone has confirmed Robbie Williams as the first music headliner for the 2027 Formula 1 British Grand Prix, announcing that the pop superstar will play the Marks and Spencer Mainstage on July 1 to kick off the four‑day event.

The Angels hitmaker's performance will open the weekend with a high‑energy show built around his biggest hits and the larger‑than‑life stage presence that has made him one of Britain’s most enduring entertainers.

Robbie said: “I’ve heard Silverstone gets loud… Thursday night on the Mainstage, let’s kick off the British Grand Prix properly….”

The British Grand Prix has become one of the UK’s largest live entertainment weekends, with Silverstone welcoming 564,000 fans earlier this year - the biggest crowd in the circuit’s history.

Robbie joins a growing list of major artists who have headlined the British Grand Prix in recent years. This year, F1 fans enjoyed headline sets from David Guetta, Richard Ashcroft, Chase and Status and James Arthur.

The concert will open the Grand Prix weekend, which runs through until July 4.

Silverstone describes the show as part of its mission to create an immersive weekend of motorsport, music and entertainment both on and off the track.

Tickets for the Thursday night performance start at £50, giving fans access to the venue and concert arena from 5pm. Early access registration is open until 5pm on September 22, with general sale beginning at 10am on September 24.

Head HERE for more information on tickets for Silverstone.