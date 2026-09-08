R&B/Soul Stevie Wonder announces global 50th anniversary tour celebrating Songs in the Key of Life Stevie Wonder will take Songs in the Key of Life around the world for its 50th anniversary, performing the landmark album in full across Europe, the UK and North America. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Stevie Wonder has announced a major worldwide tour marking 50 years of Songs in the Key of Life, the era‑defining album that reshaped soul, pop and R'n'B and remains one of the most celebrated releases in modern music.

The run will see the the seminal 1976 album performed from start to finish alongside other hits from Wonder's timeless back catalogue.

The anniversary tour begins on October 13 at Utilita Arena Birmingham before moving through Europe with shows in Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Hannover, Cologne, Amsterdam and Dublin.

Wonder then returns to the UK for dates at The O2 in London, Co‑op Live in Manchester and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

A North American leg follows from November 19, opening at Madison Square Garden in New York City and continuing through Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Detroit, before concluding on December 19 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Released in 1976, Songs in the Key of Life earned Wonder his third consecutive GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year and went on to achieve Diamond status.

Its cultural impact was further cemented when it was added to the National Recording Registry.

Tracks including As, Love’s in Need of Love Today, Sir Duke and Isn’t She Lovely have become generational staples, celebrated for their optimism, emotional depth and enduring messages of unity and resilience.

Wonder has said the album’s themes feel just as urgent today as they did five decades ago, with its reflections on love, community and shared humanity continuing to resonate worldwide.

Tickets for the Songs in the Key of Life Performances will be released via staggered presales beginning September 9, with general onsales following from September 10 for North America (excluding Detroit) and September 11 for Europe and the UK. Detroit’s general onsale opens 15 September, with local presale details varying by market.

Stevie Wonder's 50th anniversary Songs in the Key of Life tour dates:

October 13, 2026 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

October 15, 2026 – Accor Arena, Paris

October 18, 2026 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

October 20, 2026 – Unity Arena, Oslo

October 22, 2026 – 3Arena, Stockholm

October 24, 2026 – ZAG-Arena, Hannover

October 26, 2026 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

October 28, 2026 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

November 1, 2026 – 3Arena, Dublin

November 3, 2026 – The O2, London

November 8, 2026 – Co-op Live, Manchester

November 11, 2026 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 19, 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York City

November 21, 2026 – United Center, Chicago

November 23, 2026 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

December 8, 2026 – Fox Theatre, Detroit

December 9, 2026 – Fox Theatre, Detroit

December 19, 2026 – Intuit Dome, Los Angeles