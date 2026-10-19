Rock First headliner for BST Hyde Park 2027 revealed Bon Jovi will return to BST Hyde Park on June 24, 2027, headlining the festival 14 years after opening its inaugural edition. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mark Seliger

Bon Jovi have been confirmed as the first headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2027, marking a major return to the London festival.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage on June 24, 2027, revisiting the event they first headlined in 2013. Tickets go on general sale on October 23 at 10am BST.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi said the band’s comeback to Hyde Park feels like a “full circle moment”.

The 64-year-old rocker - who played nine sold‑out nights at Madison Square Garden, sold‑out shows in Edinburgh and Dublin, and three Wembley Stadium dates as part of the Forever Tour this year - said: “We have a storied history with performing at Hyde Park on previous tours and it’s a full circle moment to be returning to BST Hyde Park, 14 years after headlining the very first festival.

“The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years. There’s nothing quite like the energy of a UK crowd, and the joy and excitement we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To bring that energy back to Hyde Park means a lot to us. We’re grateful for every one of you and can’t wait to make more memories together.”

The past year also saw the release of FOREVER (Legendary Edition), featuring reimagined tracks with collaborators including Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carín León, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams and Avril Lavigne.

Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said it was a “pleasure” to welcome the band back, calling their return a “genuinely special occasion”.

More artists for BST Hyde Park 2027 will be announced soon, following a record‑breaking 2026 season featuring Garth Brooks, ATEEZ, Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, Duran Duran, Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi.

Ticket info:

Amex presale: October 19, 1pm BST

Artist presale: October 21, 10am BST

AEG presale: October 22, 10am BST

General on sale: October 23, 10am BST