Indie Jack Johnson added to The O2’s 20th birthday line‑up for 2027 Better Together hitmaker Jack Johnson has been confirmed for the O2's 20th anniversary concert series. SHARE SHARE Jackson Johnson is headlining The O2 next July

Jack Johnson will headline The O2 on July 4, 2027, as part of the venue’s summer‑long 20th anniversary celebrations.

The singer‑songwriter joins a growing list of international names marking two decades of live entertainment at the London arena. The confirmed schedule already includes Maisie Peters (May 8), Shreya Ghoshal (June 4), David Guetta (June 5), SOMBR (June 22), Billie Jean King and John McEnroe (June 27), Kings of Leon (July 2), Don Omar (July 5) and Jorja Smith (July 17), with further announcements expected.

O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will have access to presale tickets via Priority from Wednesday (21.10.26).

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming at AEG International, said Johnson’s addition brings “something different” to the anniversary run and praised the atmosphere of his live shows.

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Sponsorship at VMO2, highlighted the Better Together hitmaker's long‑standing global fanbase and said the gig is set to be “a fantastic night” within the birthday programme.

Johnson's SURFILMUSIC tour is also heading across Europe next summer, including stops in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, England, Spain and Portugal.

The run will include two nights at Cornwall's Eden Project as part of the 25th annivesrary lineup for the Eden Sessions on July 2 and 3.

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Jack Johnson's 2027 tour dates:

June

Wed 23rd Tollwood Festival, Munich, Germany

Thu 24th Citadel Music Festival, Berlin, Germany*

Sat 26th Forest National, Brussels, Belgium*

Sun 27th Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Mon 28th L’Olympia, Paris, France*

July

Fri 2nd Eden Sessions, Bodelva, Cornwall, UK*

Sat 3rd Eden Sessions, Bodelva, Cornwall, UK*

Sun 4th The O2, London, UK^

Mon 12th BARTS Festival, Barcelona, Spain

Thu 15th Ageas Cooljazz, Cascais, Portugal

* with G. Love and Donavon Frankenreiter

^ with Ben Harper, G. Love and Donavon Frankenreiter