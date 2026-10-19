Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026: Tate McRae out Angels the Angels, while Kylie Jenner makes her debut in dazzling diamonds These are the 10 biggest moments from the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. SHARE SHARE





























The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show brought diamonds, desire and divine glamour to Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18.

Tate McRae managed to out Angel the Angels as she strutted on stage for her performance in a glistening red lingerie set and scarlet stilettos.

Kylie Jenner ensured jaws dropped as she donned the Fantasy Bra on her VS Show debut, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a sensational comeback.

These are the 10 biggest moments from the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show...

Read on...