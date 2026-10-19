Rock Toto announce 2027 UK arena dates as part of 50th anniversary tour Toto will mark their 50th anniversary with a five‑date UK arena run in June 2027, joined across the tour by very special guest Todd Rundgren. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Toto will return to the UK in June 2027 for a five‑show arena run celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.

The dates form part of a wider milestone year for the Africa hitmakers, who first formed in 1977 and went on to build one of rock’s most enduring catalogues.

The UK leg begins at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on June 19, before heading to Manchester's AO Arena on June 20 and bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on June 22. The tour continues at Utilita Arena, Cardiff on June 24 and concludes at OVO Wembley Arena, London on June 25. Todd Rundgren will appear as very special guest across all shows.

Tickets go on general sale on October 23 at 10am BST, with an artist presale opening on October 21 at 10am BST. Venue and promoter presales will run throughout the week, including extended 48‑hour presales for London and Glasgow from October 21.

The current touring line‑up features Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams alongside Warren Ham, John Pierce, Keith Carlock, Dennis Atlas and Rai Thistlethwayte.

Founding member Lukather said: “From the earliest stages of our career, the UK has supported Toto. There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country. I can’t wait to bring them great shows featuring Joe, myself, and a band comprised of world-class musicians. It’s going to be a great time for everyone in the venues come Summer.”