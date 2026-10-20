Pop Olly Alexander joins trans‑led songwriting camp Transpose London 2026 Olly Alexander, jasmine.4.t, Porij and Tom Rasmussen were among the artists collaborating with trans+ songwriters and producers at this year’s Transpose London camp. SHARE SHARE Credit: Morgana Steele

Transpose London 2026 brought together some of the UK’s most exciting artists and trans+ creatives for three days of songwriting in the capital.

The camp, run by SongTeller and supported by The Ivors Academy, Sound Royalties, SESAC, QUBE and ICMP, returned to a secret London location from October 12–14, giving trans+ writers and producers the rare chance to be the majority in the room.

Across three rooms a day, artists including Olly Alexander, Scout of Porij, jasmine.4.t, Tom Rasmussen, Haviah Mighty, Nxdia, Sans Soucis, Catty and Andro each worked with a songwriter and producer, resulting in nine new tracks. The sessions paired writers SATCH, Bobo Rose and Eden Howell with producers Beau Cassidy, Bloodl3tter, Ilā Kamalagaran (Trans Voices) and Tobre.

Olly Alexander, the former Years and Years frontman behind two UK Number 1 albums, said the atmosphere was unlike any other session he’d been part of: “It’s not often you’re in a songwriting session and everybody’s queer. That’s really, really rare… This is literally what these camps are so good for.”

The songs reflected the range of voices involved. jasmine.4.t, the first UK act signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, created a “dark and gruesome but romantic” track, while Nxdia explored the idea of a “humiliationship”. Tom Rasmussen said their all‑trans session brought out something “more tender, or more nuanced” for their next project. Scout of Porij used the camp to break old writing habits, choosing to go “words first”.

Transpose founder SATCH said the camp’s impact went beyond the music: “Trans people get to be the majority in the writing room, which never happens… We’re building networks, confidence and community.”

The camp closed with an industry wrap party featuring speeches from SATCH and Sans Soucis, plus a DJ set from Callie Crighton.