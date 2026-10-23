Pop Hilary Duff releases Christmas EP with festive treats for her fans Hilary Duff has dropped a seasonal selection of songs to get her fans through the winter months. SHARE SHARE Hilary Duff has released Holiday Things

Hilary Duff has revealed a new Christmas EP with three brand new tracks.

The 39-year-old pop star has given fans an early festive treat with a collection of seasonal songs, even if she has a "complicated relationship" with this time of year.

On Friday (23.10.26), the Lizzie McGuire star dropped Holiday Things, which follows her new album luck... or something as she tops of a busy 2026.

She wrote on Instagram: "Everyone who knows me knows I lovvvve and also have a complicated relationship with Christmas and the holiday season.

"I live for the Christmas spirit … traditions, music, decorations, sweaters, shopping, gingy bread houses and more more more …

"I also like it to be concentrated and back in my attic by Jan 1! So enjoy this EP, let’s listen hard, then pack it away and hit it again next year! Enjoy! Love you all."

Hilary has a 'complicated relationship' with Christmas (c) Jesus Leonardo





Hilary, who has also released CATastrophe for the new Cat In The Hat soundtrack, has made sure to create something special for her fans.

She has reunited with her husband Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips, who she worked with on her sixth album, for the collection.

As well as new tracks All You Want For Christmas Is Me, I Want (a few small things) and I Guess It's Christmas, the five-track EP also puts her spin on some festive classics.

She has reimagined Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, and dropped an updated (Mine) cover of Wham! classic Last Christmas, which she first sang on her 2002 album Santa Claus Lane.

The Holiday Things EP is out now on streaming platforms, with physical formats including CD and vinyl also available.





Holiday Things EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP tracklistings

5. I Guess It's Christmas