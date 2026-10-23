Pop Maya Hawke thinks these two Taylor Swift songs are 'epic poetry' Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reveals her love for Taylor Swift and Eminem. SHARE SHARE Maya Hawke is a massive Swiftie

Maya Hawke is a Swiftie - and she thinks these two songs are absolute 'poetry'.

The Stranger Things star, who played Robin in the hit Netflix series, has long been open about her love for Taylor Swift, and now she's gone a bit deeper.

Appearing on Hot Ones, Maya was asked which song would best represent the pop megastar in the "American anthology of poetry".

She decided on But Daddy I Love Him from The Tortured Poets Department and Folklore's Betty.

She told host Sean Evans: “They tell a full story like an epic poetry. They do it without using clichés.

"They tell an original story that plays on themes and historical ideas. And I think they’re just very fully thought through, extremely complete, kind of epic journeys.

She has picked her favourite Taylor Swift songs





"And to do a journey like that in such a condensed amount of time — it’s just concentrated humanity, you know?”

Maya previously told Rolling Stone magazine that Taylor helped "a generation of young people" realise their "life could matter".

Elsewhere on Hot Ones, Maya - who released her new album Maitreya Corso in May - revealed her admiration for Eminem.

She explained: "The arts has really lost it’s, like, ‘F*** you’ attitude toward the industry.

Maya is a huge fan of Eminem too





"[Eminem is] like, ‘I don’t need your, like, love. I’m cooler if I get bad reviews, ’cause it means I’m a rebel, right? It means I’m making something that’s not a part of your system.'

"We really started to be like, ‘Really, daddy? Daddy, do you like it? Did my movie make money? Is it good? Do you like me?'”

Maya hailed Slim Shady as an the "epic of our time", and insisted his music helps her out of her own moments of wanting to confirm.

She added: "I miss that punk spirit. And so sometimes when I’m feeling too ‘Daddy do you love me?’ I listen to my Eminem, and I’m like, ‘I don’t care if daddy loves me. I’m free. I’m not a part of your system.'”



