Pop Watch: Taylor Swift sparks new album buzz after being spotted at Electric Lady Studios Taylor Swift has sparked fresh album rumours after reportedly spending nine hours at Electric Lady Studios in New York during an overnight recording session with Alana Haim and Benny Blanco. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has sparked speculation that she’s working on a new album after reportedly pulling an all‑nighter at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Monday night (15.06.26).

According to multiple reports and TikTok footage, the pop megastar is said to have spent around nine hours inside the iconic studio, having been spotted arriving at approximately 8pm and leaving at 6am on Tuesday morning (16.06.26).

She wasn’t alone either - Haim’s Alana Haim and producer Benny Blanco were among the familiar faces seen entering the building during the session.

Swift - whose next studio album will be her 13th - has previously recorded Lover, Folklore and Midnights at Electric Lady. Her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, arrived in October.

The late‑night studio stint comes as the Grammy winner’s newly released Toy Story 5 track I Knew It, I Knew You continues to top charts around the world.

An insider recently claimed Swift does indeed have another record on the way, but isn’t rushing the process.

They told Us Weekly: “She does have another record in the works, but there’s no pressure to release it anytime soon. It’s still very much in the creative stages.”



