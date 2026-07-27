Bill Oddie: A life of laughter and wildlife From The Goodies to Springwatch, Bill Oddie's extraordinary career brought laughter, wildlife and conservation into millions of homes, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations. SHARE SHARE





















Britain is mourning the loss of beloved entertainer, naturalist and broadcaster Bill Oddie, who died aged 85, it was announced on Monday (27.07.26).

Best known for making audiences laugh with The Goodies before inspiring generations to appreciate the natural world, Bill enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than six decades.

Here is a look back at the life and legacy of one of Britain's most cherished TV personalities.

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