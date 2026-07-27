Pop Goodies star Bill Oddie dead at 85 Wildlife presenter, comedian, Goodies star and musician Bill Oddie has passed away at the age of 85. SHARE SHARE Wildlife presenter-and-comedian Bill Oddie

Bill Oddie, the multi-talented comedian, broadcaster, wildlife presenter, and musician, has died at the age of 85. His death was announced by his friend and agent David Foster on Monday (27.07.26).

Foster said: "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country’s best-loved birder. Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued. Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment. He taught us the wonder of it. He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it. He led the way, and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten."

Born in Rochdale, Lancashire, in July 1941 and later moving to Birmingham, Oddie first rose to fame in the 1970s as part of the comedy trio The Goodies, alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden. The group became a staple of British comedy, blending slapstick, satire, and music in a way that defined the era.

Music was a constant thread throughout Oddie’s career. He began writing and performing comic songs during his Cambridge Footlights days, many of which were featured on the BBC radio comedy I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again. In 1967, he released Distinctly Oddie, a solo album showcasing his comedy songs and musical parodies.

With The Goodies, Oddie penned many of the trio’s songs, including UK hit singles such as The Funky Gibbon, which reached the Top 10, as well as Black Pudding Bertha and Father Christmas Do Not Touch Me. A versatile musician, he played drums and saxophone, contributed vocals to a Rick Wakeman album, and appeared in a production of Tommy. He even took on the role of Lord High Executioner in the English National Opera’s production of The Mikado. Later, in 2007, the BBC series Play It Again followed him learning electric guitar, culminating in him performing lead guitar with his daughter Rosie’s band.

Foster added: "As Bill’s agent, I witnessed close hand his intelligence and wit. He was my friend, and it was an honour and a privilege to represent him for so many years. I will miss him terribly."

Oddie went on to become a beloved BBC wildlife presenter, fronting shows such as Springwatch, Autumnwatch, Birding with Bill Oddie, and Bill Oddie Goes Wild. He also appeared on travel series including The Real Marigold Hotel, surviving a near-fatal accident in India when he mistakenly drank turpentine.

Bill is survived by his wife Laura Beaumont and his three daughters: actress Kate Hardie, choreographer Bonnie Oddie, and musician Rosie Bones. Foster asked that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.

Bill Oddie’s legacy spans comedy, music, and nature, leaving a lasting impression as a performer, songwriter, and conservationist whose work inspired generations.