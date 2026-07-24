R&B/Soul Teddy Swims announces 2027 UK and European tour Teddy Swims is heading out on an arena tour next year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Teddy Swims is bringing The Ugly Tour to arenas across the UK and Europe next year.

The Lose Control hitmaker will kick off the run at Norway’s Unity Arena in Oslo on March 2, with further stops in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and France.

The UK leg kicks off on April 4 at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, before heading to Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, and wrapping at London's O2 Arena on April 21.

A pre-sale will take place on July 29, followed by general sale on July 31, 10am local time. Head HERE for tickets.

The tour news comes after Swims - who will headline Latitude this weekend - released the heartbreak track Break Up in Reverse about splitting from the mother of his baby boy.

The star channelled the pain of his breakup with Raiche Wright - who welcomed their son last June - into the track inspired by Nas’ 2001 hit Rewind.

He sings: “I wish we could break up in reverse / Every night would get better, instead of getting worse. I’d watch you slowly slip back into my hands / Say goodbye to me in the beginning, and love me in the end.”

Swims says the song reflects exactly where he is right now: “Upon writing this song and my next album, I’ve been going through it with my relationship with my baby’s mother coming to an end. We loved how Nas told a whole story in reverse, so we took that idea and wrote it about my relationship, with the punchline being ‘Say goodbye to me in the beginning and love me in the end.’”





Teddy Swims 2027 UK and European tour dates:

MARCH

2 – Fornebu, Unity Arena (Norway)

4 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena (Sweden)

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena (Sweden)

7 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena (Denmark)

10 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena (Germany)

11 – Berlin, Uber Arena (Germany)

13 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena (Germany)

16 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

20 – Praha, 9 O2 Arena (Czech Republic)

21 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle (Austria)

24 – Zurich, Hallenstadion (Switzerland)

26 – Antwerpen, Afas Dome (Belgium)

30 – Paris, Accor Arena (France)

APRIL

4 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

8 – Dublin, 3arena

13 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

16 – Manchester, Co-Op Live

21 – London, O2 Arena