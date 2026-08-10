Rock

Watch: Eddie Vedder performs at famous Dublin busking spot in honour of the late Glen Hansard

Eddie Vedder took to Grafton Street to perform Pearl Jam's Black and Bruce Springsteen's Drive All Night in honour of his fellow musician following his funeral.

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By Lizzie Baker

Monday, August 10, 2026 10:11 AM

By Lizzie Baker

Monday, August 10, 2026 10:11 AM

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Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images


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