Rock
Watch: Eddie Vedder performs at famous Dublin busking spot in honour of the late Glen Hansard
Eddie Vedder took to Grafton Street to perform Pearl Jam's Black and Bruce Springsteen's Drive All Night in honour of his fellow musician following his funeral.
Murdo Mitchell just shared two beautiful videos of Eddie Vedder busking at Glen Hansard’s usual spot in Dublin, surrounded by Glen’s family and friends. No stage, no production — just music. pic.twitter.com/RejbqOqGo3— pearljamonline.it (@pearljamonline) August 8, 2026