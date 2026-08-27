Pop Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon joins bill for Bowie: Live on the Loch - here's how you can win VIP weekend passes Simon Le Bon has joined the Bowie: Live on the Loch lineup, as organisers launch a £7,500 VIP prize draw giving fans the chance to experience the tribute weekend in style. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Duran Duran legend Simon Le Bon has been added to the growing lineup for Bowie: Live on the Loch, the two‑day tribute taking over Cameron House on Loch Lomond this November to mark a decade since David Bowie’s passing.

He joins a stacked bill featuring Bowie’s Glastonbury 2000 band and new additions Bernard Fowler, Beth Orton, Camille O’Sullivan, Alison Mosshart and Terry Edwards.

Fans can also enter to win one of three Ultimate Bowie Weekend VIP packages, each worth £7,500 and built for two people. The prize bundles include full weekend tickets, entry to David Bowie: On Tour at V+A Dundee, tickets to David Bowie: You’re Not Alone at Lightroom London, a signed Chris Duffy Bowie print and a signed Brilliant Adventure (1992–2001) vinyl box set.

Entries are capped at 4,000 and can be submitted via raffall.com/bowieliveontheloch.



