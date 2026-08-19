Pop Watch: Olivia Rodrigo fan reveals pop star paid for her final semester of college Olivia Rodrigo's generous donation allowed a fan to finish her university degree. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Olivia Rodrigo allegedly paid for a fan's final semester of college.

TikToker Jamie Causey claims she didn't want to make the generous donation public at first, before showing a screenshot of the Good 4 U hitmaker's $5,000 (£3,687) Venmo payment.

She said in a TikTok: “Olivia, I don’t know if you’ll ever understand how much that means to me.

“You made me feel like I belong on this platform. You didn’t owe me anything. You just chose to show kindness to a stranger. You’ve always been about giving back to others, and that’s something I’ll take with me forever.”

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Thanks to the Grammy winner’s support, Causey was able to finish her degree at the University of Alabama and says she’s “grateful” Rodrigo stepped in after seeing her video about “struggling” to cover the final costs of her course.