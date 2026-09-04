Indie The Reytons say Cruz Beckham 'deserves to be recognised outside the family name' as he's added to tour The Reytons have confirmed Cruz Beckham and The Breakers and Manchester newcomer Alex Spencer as special guests for their October UK and Ireland arena dates. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

The Reytons have confirmed that Cruz Beckham and The Breakers will join them on their UK arena tour this October, with frontman Jonny Yerrell saying the rising star deserves to be recognised for his own talent rather than his famous surname.

The chart-topping rock band were keen to bring Beckham on the road after forming a friendship over the summer.

Yerrell said: “Cruz is an incredibly talented artist who deserves to be recognised outside the family name. We both receive a lot of criticism from opposite ends of the spectrum and we're fully expecting a lot more from this announcement… but this tour is about good people coming together to enjoy themselves! And that’s what we’re going to do regardless.”

Beckham has spent the past year building his own profile, releasing two EPs and performing at Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza and a run of headline shows. He and his band will join the Rotherham four‑piece across all dates, alongside Manchester’s Alex Spencer.

Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham watching son Cruz Beckham at Reading Festival 2026 / Credit: Justin Ng/Avalon





Yerrell praised Spencer’s growing reputation: “Alex Spencer is another incredible young artist from Manchester who will no doubt blow the crowds away!”

Spencer has sold out shows across the UK and Europe and recently landed a placement on the EA SPORTS FC 25 soundtrack.

The Reytons head into the tour following their second UK Number One album. A Love Letter To A Broken Town topped the Official Albums Chart in August, continuing the group’s rise as one of indie’s most unlikely success stories.

UK appearances have been rare over the past year - just two shows, both on a huge scale, at Y Not Festival and London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Yerrell said the band will also be selecting local openers in each city: “Over the next couple of weeks we will be hand‑picking some local artists from each region to open up the night on some of the biggest stages in the UK.”

He added that the band are ready to return to the road: “I’m so excited to get back on the road! With a fresh new setlist and joined by some of our special guest friends (no spoilers), October 2026 is going to be one of the standout months in Reytons history.”

The Reytons tour the UK and Ireland this October with Beckham and The Breakers and Spencer. Tickets are available at TheReytons.com.

The Reytons tour dates:

October 9 – 3Olympia, Dublin

October 10 – Telegraph Building, Belfast

October 16 – Connexin Live, Hull

October 17 – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

October 23 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

October 24 – Alexandra Palace, London

October 30 – Co‑Op Live, Manchester